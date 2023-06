Kranick (elbow) is slated to begin facing hitters in two weeks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kranick threw a bullpen session at PNC Park on Friday as he continues to ramp up his rehab from last June's Tommy John surgery. He'll eventually go out on a rehab assignment after facing hitters for a bit, but it will be a while. Kranick could make a late-season return, but the Pirates probably aren't counting on him to really contribute until 2024.