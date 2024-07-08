Keller (10-5) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks over eight innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

The 28-year-old cruised to his second straight season with double-digit wins, allowing just one extra-base hit -- a two-run Brandon Nimmo homer in the sixth. Keller has been reliable since June 1, pitching to a 3.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB over 43.2 innings across seven starts. The Pirates right-hander is scheduled to make his last outing of the first half against the White Sox in Chicago this weekend.