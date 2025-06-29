Cruz went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Saturday against the Mets.

Cruz has been in and out of the Pirates' lineup during the team's recent series against Milwaukee and the Mets due to a combination of poor performance and lack of effort. He re-entered the starting nine Saturday after sitting Friday, and he started a Pittsburgh rally in the second inning with a leadoff single before swiping his 27th base of the season and coming around to score. Cruz still struck out three times, raising his strikeout rate to 33.4 percent on the campaign.