Cruz went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's win against the Cardinals.

Cruz logged his first multi-steal game of the season, nabbing second base in both the first and third innings off of Cardinals starter Andre Pallante. The shortstop hasn't been very active on the basepaths this season but he is now 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts. The 25-year-old has had a highly productive July, batting .321 with 3 home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, and three steals across 14 games played.