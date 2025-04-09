Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The Pirates haven't indicated that Cruz is dealing with an injury, but fantasy managers may nonetheless want to keep an eye on his status heading into the team's weekend series with the Reds. Andrew McCutchen came on to pinch hit for the lefty-hitting Cruz in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis, though it's possible that had more to do with the Cardinals having a lefty reliever (JoJo Romero) on the bump. Cruz now finds himself out of the lineup for a day game after a night game, despite the fact that the right-handed Erick Fedde is starting for St. Louis. With a team off day on tap Thursday, Pittsburgh may have wanted to build in some extra rest for Cruz, who had started in 11 of its first 12 games.