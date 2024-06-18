Skenes (4-0) allowed one run in six innings. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out seven in Monday's win over the Reds.

Skenes has been every bit as advertised over his first seven career starts, once again showing off an impressive repertoire to get his fourth win. The rookie right-hander has now gone at least six innings in five of his seven starts, and he's reached at least seven strikeouts six times. The 22-year-old has only allowed seven free passes all season, he'll take a 2.29 ERA and 0.99 WHIP into his next start.