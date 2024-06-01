Priester will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday to start against the Blue Jays, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Priester was sent to Triple-A on May 15 after posting a 4.33 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through his first five starts of the season. He's managed to bounce back since then, firing seven scoreless innings during his most recent Triple-A start, and he now figures to remain in the Pirates' rotation until Martin Perez (groin) is able to return from the injured list.