Pirates' Rafael Flores: Making MLB debut at first base
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flores is starting at first base and batting eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Cubs.
Flores was summoned from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and will make his major-league debut Wednesday. The Pirates started Henry Davis at catcher Tuesday and are going with Joey Bart at catcher Wednesday, so it doesn't appear they intend to give Flores extended run behind the plate down the stretch, but he will get his feet wet at first base.