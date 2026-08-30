Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Cardinals.

Flores gave the Pirates some breathing room when he blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning of Saturday's win. He's been in roughly a 50-50 split for playing time behind the plate with Henry Davis, while also picking up a handful of starts at first base in the last three weeks. Flores has shown a boom-or-bust profile in that span, tallying six home runs with 15 RBI and nine runs scored across 15 games, while also striking out at a 36.4 percent clip.