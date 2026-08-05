Pirates' Ronny Simon: Call-up official

The Pirates selected Simon's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh released designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Simon, who will be up in the big leagues for the first time in 2026. The 26-year-old posted an .883 OPS with eight home runs and 32 steals at Triple-A this season and should offer the Pirates some versatility off the bench. Simon is a switch-hitter who's capable of playing multiple infield and outfield spots.