Pirates' Ronny Simon: Handling regular role

Simon will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis a week ago, the switch-hitting Simon appears to have taken hold of a spot in the Pirates' everyday lineup. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start Wednesday after going 6-for-19 with a a double, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI. Simon could soon be in danger of a role reduction, however, as the Pirates appear likely to get center fielder Oneil Cruz (hand) back from the injured list either later this week or early next week.