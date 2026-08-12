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Pirates' Ronny Simon: Handling regular role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Simon will start at designated hitter and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis a week ago, the switch-hitting Simon appears to have taken hold of a spot in the Pirates' everyday lineup. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start Wednesday after going 6-for-19 with a a double, a walk, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI. Simon could soon be in danger of a role reduction, however, as the Pirates appear likely to get center fielder Oneil Cruz (hand) back from the injured list either later this week or early next week.

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