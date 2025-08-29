Pirates' Ronny Simon: Heading back to Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates recalled Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Just three days after being sent down to Triple-A, Simon will reverse course and rejoin the Pirates to replace Jack Suwinski, who went on the IL with a groin injury. Simon has slashed .234/.299/.273 across 88 plate appearances in the majors between Miami and Pittsburgh this year and is likely to come off the bench most of the time while with the Pirates.