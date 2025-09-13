The Pirates announced Wednesday that Simon has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will undergo surgery in October once the bone heals, MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh placed Simon on the shelf Aug. 30 with an injury the team initially labeled as a dislocated shoulder, but follow-up tests revealed that he was dealing with damage to his labrum. He'll miss the rest of the season, and assuming his upcoming surgery in October goes off without any complications, he's expected to be cleared for baseball activities in early March. Even so, the shoulder issue could make the 25-year-old Simon a non-tender candidate this offseason after he slashed a middling .234/.299/.273 over 88 big-league plate appearances with Miami and Pittsburgh in 2025.