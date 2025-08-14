Pirates' Ronny Simon: Two hits from leadoff spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simon went 2-for-5 with two runs scored Wednesday against the Brewers.
Simon was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis after Oneil Cruz (concussion) landed on the injured list. He immediately led off with a right-handed starter on the mound and recorded the first multi-hit performance of his career. Simon is relatively light on power but makes consistent contact and has consistently maintained double-digit walk rates while in the minors.