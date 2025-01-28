Borucki and the Pirates agreed on a minor-league contract Monday, which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Borucki spent the 2024 season as a member of the Pirates organization, producing an inflated 7.36 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 11 innings in 14 appearances with Pittsburgh. Additionally, he compiled a 4.76 ERA with 21 punchouts over 11.1 innings in 12 appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis. The left-hander will get a shot to prove himself with the big-league club at spring training and if he is able to crack the team's 26-man roster, he'd earn a base salary of $1.15 million in 2025.