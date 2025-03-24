The Pirates informed Borucki on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Borucki is in camp on a minor-league contract but pitched his way onto the team by holding a 1.04 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 8.2 Grapefruit League innings. He'll give manager Derek Shelton another lefty option in the bullpen.
