Borucki blew a save in Sunday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees, recording two outs while allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Called upon to protect a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning, Borucki allowed three runs with two outs and was lifted after totaling 26 pitches. While Dennis Santana nabbed the Pirates' most recent save opportunity, he was deployed in the eighth inning against the top of the Yankees' order. Borucki a 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB through five innings, and the Pittsburgh bullpen looks like a situation to avoid for the time being.