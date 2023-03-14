site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ryan Vilade: Optioned to Triple-A level
Vilade was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Vilade was claimed off waivers from the Rockies back in November. He spent all of 2022 in the minors and posted just a .697 OPS across 430 plate appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque.
