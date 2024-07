The Pirates recalled Ryan from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

The move is in response to Daulton Jefferies landing on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Ryan was sent down to Indianapolis on June 13, and in his seven outings since then he's posted a 4.70 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 7.2 innings. Ryan will fill the gap in the Pirates' bullpen left by Jeffries.