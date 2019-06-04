Pirates' Sammy Siani: Drafted by Pirates

The Pirates have selected Siani with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

While older brother Mike Siani was seen as a better overall prospect when the Reds gave him $2 million a year ago, Sammy might be the better fantasy prospect. He isn't seen as a potential Gold Glove center fielder, but he should stick at the position. The younger Siani has a better chance to hit for a high average, with the potential for 50-grade power that would leave him with a well-rounded skill set. He is also a plus runner, so he could chip in a little bit of everything in the five standard roto categories.