Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Making return from IL

The Pirates reinstated Horwitz (concussion/hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth in the Pirates' series finale in Cincinnati.

Horwitz had been on the shelf since June 25 after suffering a left hamstring strain, but he was expected to return to the Pittsburgh lineup earlier in the week after completing a three-game rehab assignment. However, he sustained a mild concussion in his final minor-league contest July 25, prompting the Pirates to delay his activation a few days until he was no longer exhibiting any symptoms of the head injury. Horwitz should settle back in right away as the Pirates' everyday first baseman after batting .280/.386/.455 with 10 home runs, 36 runs and 33 RBI in 74 games prior to landing on the IL.