Horwitz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Horwitz will take a seat for the Pirates' season finale, giving way to Rafael Flores at first base. Assuming Horwitz doesn't enter off the bench, he'll end the campaign with a .273/.354/.435 slash line, 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 55 runs scored across 410 plate appearances.

