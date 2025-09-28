Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Horwitz will take a seat for the Pirates' season finale, giving way to Rafael Flores at first base. Assuming Horwitz doesn't enter off the bench, he'll end the campaign with a .273/.354/.435 slash line, 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 55 runs scored across 410 plate appearances.
