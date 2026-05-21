Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Opens scoring with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horwitz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.
Horwitz ended a 15-game homer drought when he went deep in the second inning. While he didn't find much power during that stretch, he batted .313 with 11 RBI and a 9:7 BB:K. Horwitz is now batting .276 with an .814 OPS, four long balls, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base, seven doubles and a triple through 44 contests this season. He continues to handle a strong-side platoon role at first base.
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