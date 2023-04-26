site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 26, 2023
at
5:56 pm ET
•
1 min read
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Cody Bolton, who is joining the Pirates' bullpen ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers. A journeyman catcher, Heineman heads into DFA limbo with a career .210/.276/.269 major-league batting line.
