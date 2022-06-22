Heineman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Heineman is sitting for the third time in four games, and manager Derek Shelton looks like he may prefer to ride the hotter bat between his two catchers rather than anointing one as the clear top option. Michael Perez will be rewarded with another turn behind the dish after popping a home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win, but he still has more work to do to separate himself from Heineman as the two battle for playing time. Both have been equally unproductive this season, with Perez having supplied a .435 OPS while Heineman sits on a .432 mark.