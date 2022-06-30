De Los Santos struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Nationals.

With David Bednar (back) unavailable, De Los Santos was called upon to protect a one-run lead. Though he's made only 12 big-league appearances, De Los Santos locked in his first career save in straightforward fashion. Bednar is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, so De Los Santos isn't likely to see many additional save opportunities moving forward. Even so, he's been fairly impressive in his opening stint in the majors, maintaining a 2.92 ERA and 13:4 K:BB across 12.1 frames.