Ramirez re-signed Sunday with the Pirates on minor-league contract.

After the Pirates granted him his release from his minor-league deal Friday, Ramirez was a free agent for two days before rejoining the organization on a new deal. The 30-year-old has yet to pitch in the majors this season but may not be far off a promotion after turning in a 3.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB in 27.1 innings with Indianapolis prior to his release.