The Pirates placed Ramirez on the paternity list Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Ramirez will be able to take up to three days away from the team to be with his growing family. The right-hander hasn't seen much high-leverage work of late, as his most recent hold came July 26 against Arizona. To fill Ramirez's spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man roster, Pittsburgh recalled righty hurler Cam Sanders from Triple-A Indianapolis.