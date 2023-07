The Pirates have selected Mueth with the 67th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-6 prep righty from Illinois with a low three-quarters slot, Mueth can touch 97 mph with his sinking fastball, which he pairs with a quality slider. Mueth is deceptive on hitters, and he has a projectable frame, so his stuff could continue to tick up in the coming years.