Heaney (3-9) got the win Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven innings.

Heaney had his most dominant start of the season, compiling double-digit strikeouts for the first time since he had 11 back in August of 2023. Sunday was also just the second time since May 11 that he's managed to not give up a walk. The Orioles pushed runs across in both the second and fourth innings but otherwise did not threaten and Heaney finished strong by striking out the side in the seventh. He's now allowed three earned runs or less in each of his last 12 starts. His record is deceiving due to the fact that the Rangers had scored a total of 30 runs in his first 15 starts this season. The 33-year-old southpaw will carry a 4.04 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 85:22 K:BB (84.2 innings) into a start against the Rays over the weekend.