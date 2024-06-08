Heaney (2-7) took the loss Saturday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

All three of the runs charged to Heaney came off the bat of Heliot Ramos -- the outfielder opened the scoring with a double in the first inning before adding a two-run homer in the third. The 33-year-old Heaney had earned wins in his previous two appearances (one in relief), delivering 8.1 scoreless innings in that span. Overall, he sports a 4.06 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB across 62 innings this season. Heaney is currently lined up for a road start next week in Seattle, though he could find himself back in the bullpen with Jon Gray returning from the IL.