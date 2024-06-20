Heaney allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Heaney induced 15 swinging strikes in the outing, helping him reach a season-high nine punchouts. The left-hander's strong start was somewhat spoiled by a Pete Alonso two-run homer in the sixth, but Heaney still completed that frame to finish with his fourth quality start of the campaign. The veteran hurler is just 2-8 on the season, but he's offered some stability at the back of Texas' rotation by giving up three or fewer earned runs in each of his past 10 appearances, posting a 3.26 ERA across 49.2 frames during that span.