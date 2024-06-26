Heaney (2-9) took the loss Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Heaney fell to his ninth loss of 2024, a total that only trails Dakota Hudson. However, seven of those losses have come despite Heaney allowing three or fewer earned runs, a result of inconsistent defense and a Rangers' offensive attack that's underwhelmed compared to expectations. Still, Heaney has been a reliable option since the start of May, owning a 3.26 ERA and a 49:11 K:BB in 49.2 innings. The lefty is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday at Baltimore.