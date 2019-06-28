Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns from suspension

Cabrera (suspension) is starting at third base and batting sixth Friday at Tampa Bay.

Cabrera served his three-game ban this week and rejoins the lineup for Friday's series opener. The time off could help the 33-year-old since he was 2-for-28 with 15 strikeouts in his last eight games before serving the suspension.

