Lora was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday while the league investigates his "off-the-field behavior," independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports.

Lora, who signed with the Rangers as an international free agent in 2019, played in the Dominican Summer League last year and hit .218/.413/.401 with six home runs and 22 RBI in 47 games. The 19-year-old has yet to see the field this season, and it appears that won't be changing anytime soon.