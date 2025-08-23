Rangers' Chris Martin: Another setback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (calf) left Saturday's live batting practice session early and will not be reinstated from the injured list anytime soon, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Martin seemingly sustained a setback Saturday in his recovery from a left calf strain. The reliever has been on the shelf since July 26 and was initially given a 4-to-6-week timeline for return. However, the 39-year-old will likely need more than six weeks and shouldn't be expected back until mid-September, at the earliest.
