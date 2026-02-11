Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Robert Garcia and Martin are the favorites to see save chances for the team this season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

After mulling retirement, Martin re-signed with the Rangers in December on a one-year, $4 million contract. He'll turn 40 in June but has remained highly effective, having logged a 2.98 ERA and 43:8 K:BB over 42.1 frames in 2025 while notching two saves. Martin finished last season on the injured list with an undisclosed injury but enters spring training without limitations.