Rangers' Cody Bradford: Will undergo UCL surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the UCL in his left elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bradford had appeared close to beginning a rehab assignment, but the Rangers announced that the southpaw encountered a significant setback and will require surgery. It won't be known until the operation whether Bradford will need Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure. The latter would give him a better chance of contributing at some point next season, while the former could potentially knock him out until 2027.
