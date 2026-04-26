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Bradford (elbow) experienced a setback in his throwing program and will be shut down for at least a few days, MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are hoping Bradford can throw plyo balls this week. The left-hander threw 27 pitches in an appearance at Triple-A Round Rock on April 2 but hasn't pitched since as he makes his way back from June 2025 elbow surgery.

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