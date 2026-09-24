Bradford didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one over 4.1 innings.

Bradford kept New York scoreless through two innings before Francisco Lindor singled with two outs in the third and Juan Soto followed with a two-run homer to right-center. Those were the only runs charged to Bradford, who didn't issue a walk and departed with one out in the fifth. Texas erased the 2-0 deficit later that inning, taking Bradford off the hook for the loss. Bradford has made nine appearances (eight starts) this season and owns a 4.19 ERA with a 21:10 K:BB in 43 innings.