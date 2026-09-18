Bradford allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Thursday.

Bradford did his part in bulk relief, but the bullpen let him down, costing him a chance at his first win of the season. This was his second scoreless outing in eight appearances (seven starts). He has pitched to a 4.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 38.2 innings so far this season. It's unclear if Bradford will get another turn through the rotation, though the Rangers have a hole to fill next week if MacKenzie Gore (shoulder) isn't good to go at home against the Mets. Nathan Eovaldi and Bradford would be the candidates to fill that gap if necessary, though Eovaldi would be on normal rest.