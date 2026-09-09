Bradford (0-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out one.

Bradford gave up a run on a Taylor Ward two-out single in the second inning before Seattle added two more on a Cole Young double in the fourth. Bradford has failed to make it through six innings in any of his last five starts. His ERA now sits at 4.72 through seven outings (34.1 innings) this season with a 1.57 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB. Bradford will look to get in the win column his next time out, tentatively slated to come on the road in Arizona.