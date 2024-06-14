Seager (hamstring) is serving as the Rangers' designated hitter and batting second Friday against the Mariners.

Seager was dealing with tightness in his hamstring while warming up for Thursday's game, and he was scratched from the lineup as a precaution after having missed four games earlier in the week due to hamstring problems. The issue has now subsided ahead of Friday's contest, and he will look to remain hot at the plate after going 8-for-21 with a homer and four RBI in six games since the beginning of June.