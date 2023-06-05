Acker (undisclosed) was reinstated from High-A Hickory's 7-day injured list May 24 and has covered five innings while striking out seven and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks over his first two starts of the 2023 season.

Acker missed about seven weeks of action to begin the 2023 campaign due to an unspecified injury, but he's active at Hickory again and appears to be gradually ramping up his pitch count. The 24-year-old right-hander struggled in his first taste of High-A ball in 2022, logging a 10.66 ERA and 2.13 WHIP in 12.2 innings over four starts.