Dunning (6-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

The right-hander delivered his third quality start of the year on 89 pitches (61 strikes), as a three-run second innings by the Rangers gave Dunning all the support he needed. Since moving into the rotation at the beginning of May, he sports a 3.25 ERA and 28:14 K:BB through eight starts and 44.1 innings, and while he hasn't been dominant, he has done an excellent job of keeping the ball in the park -- Daulton Varsho's fourth-inning solo shot was only the fourth homer Dunning has served up in 2023. He's next set to take the mound next weekend, on the road against the Yankees.

