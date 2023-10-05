Dunning is likely to start for the Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday at Baltimore, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Dunning was not needed in the best-of-three AL Wild Card Series with Texas earning a quick two-game sweep of the Rays, so he would be on five full days of rest for Saturday's ALDS opener versus the Orioles. Assuming the 28-year-old right-hander is indeed the pick for Game 1, the Rangers would probably then roll with Jordan Montgomery as their starter in ALDS Game 2 on Sunday followed by Nathan Eovaldi in ALDS Game 3 on Tuesday.