Dunning will get the start Friday in the Rangers' Cactus League opener against the Royals, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Dunning will draw the start Friday, with Cody Bradford scheduled to follow. Dunning posted a 12-7 record in 2023 with a 3.70 ERA over 172.2 innings pitched, 140 strikeouts and 55 walks, earning a raise to $3.323 million for 2024 in his first year of arbitration eligibility. He'll open the season at the back end of Texas' starting rotation.