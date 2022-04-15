Dunning allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven in 3.2 innings of a 10-5 win Thursday over the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Dunning gave up both runs on four first-inning hits and escaped trouble in each of the other innings. While he struck out seven, he needed 86 pitches to get through 3.2 innings. The 27-year-old has now made 34 career starts and is averaging under five innings in those appearances. His next start will likely be next Wednesday in Seattle.