Dunning gave up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss in a 4-2 defeat against the Astros on Tuesday.

Dunning (3-7) gave up a solo home run to Jose Altuve and allowed too much traffic on the basepaths due to issuing free passes, resulting in his seventh loss of the season. Dunning has walked 53 batters in 124 innings pitched for an elevated BB/9 of 3.6. He only has three wins in 25 starts in 2022. He is expected to take the mound next against at Boston.