Dunning (1-6) allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals.

Dunning turned in his third quality start across his last four outings. He's managed just a 13:12 K:BB in that span but has overcome his lack of control and strikeouts. It remains to be seen if Dunning can continue to walk his tightrope of productivity, but he has managed to lower his ERA 4.09 on the season while maintaining a 77:32 K:BB across 88 frames.